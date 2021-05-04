Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 21,046 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,046 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EAF. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the first quarter valued at approximately $706,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,881,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 181.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 150,924 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 76.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the third quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of EAF opened at $13.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.02. GrafTech International Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.33.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.91 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.55%.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

