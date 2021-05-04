Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 77,940 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 62.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 77,940 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $3,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in Ameren by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank lifted its position in Ameren by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

AEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ameren from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

In other news, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,807,952. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $761,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,157,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,220 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEE opened at $85.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $66.33 and a 12-month high of $86.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.67%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.