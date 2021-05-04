Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $700.00

Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 700 ($9.15) and last traded at GBX 671.90 ($8.78), with a volume of 1124 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 675 ($8.82).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 485 ($6.34) target price on shares of Robert Walters in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.51) price objective on shares of Robert Walters in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get Robert Walters alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £512.63 million and a P/E ratio of 90.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 626.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 517.34.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a GBX 11 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Robert Walters’s previous dividend of $4.50. Robert Walters’s payout ratio is presently 0.60%.

About Robert Walters (LON:RWA)

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Robert Walters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Walters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.