Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Anthony J. Wood Sells 45,000 Shares

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total value of $15,142,500.00.

ROKU stock traded down $15.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $319.59. 3,772,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,190,332. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $349.75 and its 200 day moving average is $341.63. The firm has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -380.46 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.19 and a twelve month high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $649.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.85 million. As a group, analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Roku from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Roku from $275.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Roku from $200.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Roku from $410.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Roku presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.37.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Roku by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,686,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,077,000 after purchasing an additional 831,418 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,400,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,091,000 after purchasing an additional 133,842 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Roku by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,132,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,141,000 after purchasing an additional 649,128 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Roku by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,801,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,226,000 after buying an additional 189,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,454,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,879,000 after buying an additional 214,951 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

