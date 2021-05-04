Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 14.750-15.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $14.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Roper Technologies also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 3.610-3.650 EPS.

Shares of ROP traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $447.45. 1,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,155. Roper Technologies has a 52 week low of $333.67 and a 52 week high of $455.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $417.16 and a 200-day moving average of $409.59. The stock has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.563 dividend. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $447.67.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,457,382.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Roper Technologies stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 111.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.