Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by DAGCO Inc.

DAGCO Inc. lessened its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $443,766,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,403 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Ross Stores by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 119,110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 148,543 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,243,000 after acquiring an additional 15,968 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 63,858 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROST stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.69. 18,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,991,775. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.65 and a 52 week high of $133.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a PE ratio of 155.81, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

In related news, CFO Travis Marquette sold 951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total value of $116,611.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,739,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total value of $411,742.50. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 223,322 shares of company stock worth $26,703,008. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.32.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

