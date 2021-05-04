Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Upgraded by OTR Global to “Positive”

OTR Global upgraded shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $132.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.30, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.26. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $79.65 and a 12-month high of $133.17.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

In other news, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total transaction of $411,742.50. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total transaction of $7,752,761.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 223,322 shares of company stock worth $26,703,008. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $791,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 82,191 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after purchasing an additional 16,905 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 127,445 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,860,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

