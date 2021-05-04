Roth Capital Boosts American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Price Target to $24.00

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) had its price target boosted by analysts at Roth Capital from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AVD. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of American Vanguard from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

Shares of AVD traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.60. The company had a trading volume of 6,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,931. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.44 and its 200-day moving average is $17.55. American Vanguard has a twelve month low of $11.71 and a twelve month high of $22.49. The company has a market capitalization of $636.58 million, a P/E ratio of 55.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $140.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Vanguard will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Vanguard in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 52,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 31,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 7,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.