Roth Capital Boosts OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Price Target to $122.00

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) had its price objective raised by Roth Capital from $108.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OSIS. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OSI Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.80.

Shares of OSIS opened at $95.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.05. OSI Systems has a one year low of $66.11 and a one year high of $101.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $283.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. OSI Systems’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OSI Systems will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total value of $234,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,296,931.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total transaction of $2,330,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,195,042.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,564 shares of company stock valued at $7,342,043 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 296,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,676,000 after purchasing an additional 64,855 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 379,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,356,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. 92.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

