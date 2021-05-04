Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €98.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DAI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Independent Research set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €81.63 ($96.03).

Shares of Daimler stock opened at €74.41 ($87.54) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08. Daimler has a 12-month low of €26.30 ($30.94) and a 12-month high of €77.99 ($91.75). The firm has a market capitalization of $79.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €74.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €62.18.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

