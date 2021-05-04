Royal Bank of Canada Increases Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target to C$1.80

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.50 to C$1.80 in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BTE. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.65 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$1.49.

Baytex Energy stock opened at C$1.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$880.00 million and a P/E ratio of 36.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.39. Baytex Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.34 and a twelve month high of C$1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.94.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$233.64 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Baytex Energy will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

