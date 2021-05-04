Royal Bank of Canada Increases Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Price Target to $13.00

Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Pason Systems from $8.75 to $9.75 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Pason Systems in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Pason Systems from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.92.

OTCMKTS PSYTF opened at $7.66 on Monday. Pason Systems has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $8.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.42.

Pason Systems Company Profile

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

