Royal Bank of Canada Increases Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) Price Target to C$20.00

Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$20.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on Resolute Forest Products to C$12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of RFP stock opened at C$17.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.76, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of C$1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 124.65. Resolute Forest Products has a 1 year low of C$2.30 and a 1 year high of C$21.30.

Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Resolute Forest Products will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

