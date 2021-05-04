Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF)

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on STJPF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STJPF traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $18.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,892. St. James’s Place has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $19.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.92.

St. James’s Place Company Profile

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

