Rupee One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.00 (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. One Rupee coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rupee has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar. Rupee has a market capitalization of $55,191.24 and $2.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rupee alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00073920 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005693 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004699 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000300 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000100 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee Coin Profile

Rupee (RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 43,063,350 coins. Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Rupee

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rupee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.