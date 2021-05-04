Rupiah Token Achieves Market Cap of $4.44 Million (IDRT)

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 4th. One Rupiah Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rupiah Token has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. Rupiah Token has a total market capitalization of $4.44 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.39 or 0.00086523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00019163 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00068564 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.70 or 0.00855523 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,265.19 or 0.09820192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.11 or 0.00100931 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00044596 BTC.

Rupiah Token Coin Profile

Rupiah Token (IDRT) is a coin. Its launch date was April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,274,146,176 coins. The official website for Rupiah Token is idrt.link/whitepaper. Rupiah Token’s official message board is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog. Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Rupiah Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupiah Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupiah Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

