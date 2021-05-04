Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.16 EPS

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($1.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 62.16% and a negative net margin of 34.71%. The company had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.1% on a year-over-year basis.

RHP stock opened at $81.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.42. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $86.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

In related news, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $111,519.17. Also, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total value of $209,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,604.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RHP shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.70.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

