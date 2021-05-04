Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Gap Down to $15.07

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.07, but opened at $14.35. Sabre shares last traded at $13.31, with a volume of 266,707 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Sabre from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Sabre in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.30 and its 200-day moving average is $12.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.11). Sabre had a negative net margin of 48.78% and a negative return on equity of 105.75%. The firm had revenue of $313.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.94 million. Research analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Sabre news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 82,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $1,258,953.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 339,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,204,110.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 31,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $454,115.84. Insiders sold a total of 139,120 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,099 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sabre Company Profile (NASDAQ:SABR)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

