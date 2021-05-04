Safe Haven Market Capitalization Hits $27.68 Million (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. One Safe Haven coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. Safe Haven has a total market capitalization of $27.68 million and $5.90 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Safe Haven alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $676.55 or 0.01259894 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Safe Haven

Safe Haven (CRYPTO:SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io. Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Haven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe Haven and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.