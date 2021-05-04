salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Crossvault Capital Management LLC

Crossvault Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,634 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up approximately 2.8% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $7,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in salesforce.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Macquarie increased their price target on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.06.

salesforce.com stock traded down $6.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.65. The company had a trading volume of 66,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,852,737. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.51. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $155.08 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.46 billion, a PE ratio of 57.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,826,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 1,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $278,273.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,400.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,736 shares of company stock worth $36,924,076 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

