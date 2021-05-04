SALT (SALT) Trading 38% Higher Over Last Week

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 4th. SALT has a total market capitalization of $50.23 million and $248,740.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SALT has traded 38% higher against the dollar. One SALT coin can currently be bought for $0.63 or 0.00001148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SALT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00079100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00019184 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.37 or 0.00068580 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $469.99 or 0.00862461 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,374.23 or 0.09862089 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.69 or 0.00100368 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00044933 BTC.

About SALT

SALT is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

SALT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.