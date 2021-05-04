Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The electronics maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Sanmina’s revenue was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sanmina stock opened at $41.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. Sanmina has a fifty-two week low of $23.75 and a fifty-two week high of $43.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.73.

Several analysts have weighed in on SANM shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Sanmina from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Argus downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

