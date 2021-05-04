Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share (NYSE:SC)

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Santander Consumer USA in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SC. Compass Point upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.80.

Shares of Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $34.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 59.10 and a current ratio of 59.10. Santander Consumer USA has a one year low of $12.79 and a one year high of $34.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.63.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.54%. Santander Consumer USA’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 2.59%. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In related news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $393,993.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,504.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 4th quarter worth about $790,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 205.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 37,741 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,622,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498,737 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $927,000.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

