Santos (OTCMKTS:STOSF) Shares Down 7.1%

Shares of Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:STOSF) traded down 7.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.11 and last traded at $5.11. 1,403 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 11,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.90.

Santos Company Profile (OTCMKTS:STOSF)

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons for homes and businesses in Australia and Asia. Its five principal assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste, and Western Australia. The company produces natural gas, such as liquefied petroleum gas, ethane, methane, coal seam gas, liquefied natural gas, shale gas, and condensate, as well as oil.

