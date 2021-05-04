SAP (NYSE:SAP) Releases Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

SAP (NYSE:SAP) issued an update on its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.688-1.688 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.66 billion-$7.66 billion.

SAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut SAP from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. SAP presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.33.

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of SAP traded down $4.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,201,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $167.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.34. SAP has a 52 week low of $104.64 and a 52 week high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.59%. SAP’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SAP will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.189 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. This represents a yield of 2.1%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SAP stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,070 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,555,000.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.