Saratoga Investment (SAR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Saratoga Investment to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SAR opened at $25.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $287.63 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.39. Saratoga Investment has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $26.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAR. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Saratoga Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.13.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

