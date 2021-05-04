Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) in a research report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $166.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SRPT. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $217.00 to $128.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $156.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $150.38.

Shares of SRPT opened at $77.11 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 6.14. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $68.04 and a 52 week high of $181.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $145.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.54 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 121.30% and a negative return on equity of 61.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $428,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,621,937.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $835,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,518.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,747,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $37,065,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $19,589,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 447,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,326,000 after buying an additional 114,642 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 192,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,358,000 after buying an additional 109,226 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

