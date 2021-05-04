Savaria (SIS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Savaria (TSE:SIS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.16 per share for the quarter.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$90.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$92.21 million.

TSE SIS traded down C$0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$18.48. 112,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.97, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 36.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.93. Savaria has a 52 week low of C$11.03 and a 52 week high of C$19.23.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.69%.

SIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Pi Financial increased their price objective on Savaria from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Savaria from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Cormark increased their price objective on Savaria from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Savaria from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

In other Savaria news, Director Alain Tremblay sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.74, for a total value of C$431,072.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,274,476.40. Also, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 25,000 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.83, for a total transaction of C$445,747.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,228,737.50. Insiders have sold a total of 73,000 shares of company stock worth $1,330,370 over the last ninety days.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

