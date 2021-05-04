SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $319.38.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $298.66 on Tuesday. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $328.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,990.93 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total transaction of $214,313.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,662.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,773.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,295,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

