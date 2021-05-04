SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,390 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,030 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $18,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,223,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,162,000 after buying an additional 20,781 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $297,815,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,042,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,183,000 after buying an additional 25,967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SBA Communications by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,456,000 after buying an additional 227,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 570,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,975,000 after acquiring an additional 10,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $298.66 on Tuesday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $328.37. The stock has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,990.93 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.46.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.33%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $316.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.38.

In other news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total value of $1,052,773.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,295,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total transaction of $214,313.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

