SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target Increased to $350.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SBAC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upgraded SBA Communications from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $309.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $316.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $319.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $298.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,990.93 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $282.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.46. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.33%.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total value of $214,313.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,919,662.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,773.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,710 shares in the company, valued at $8,295,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,223,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,162,000 after buying an additional 20,781 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $297,815,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,042,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,183,000 after buying an additional 25,967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,456,000 after buying an additional 227,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 111.9% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 732,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,356,000 after purchasing an additional 386,875 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

