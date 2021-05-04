Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) PT Raised to $32.00

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SNDR. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on Schneider National from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded Schneider National from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schneider National currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.65.

SNDR opened at $24.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Schneider National has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $28.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.99.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Schneider National had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 22.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schneider National by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schneider National in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Schneider National by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schneider National in the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Schneider National in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. 26.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

