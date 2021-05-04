Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Schroders in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schroders from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.00.

Get Schroders alerts:

OTCMKTS SHNWF opened at $48.90 on Friday. Schroders has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $51.80. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.90.

About Schroders

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.