Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Purchased by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHR. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 854.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $100,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $56.69 on Tuesday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $56.29 and a 1 year high of $58.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.60.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.