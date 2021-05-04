Schweitzer-Mauduit International (SWM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $279.40 million for the quarter.

Shares of SWM opened at $47.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.76 and a 200-day moving average of $41.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.11. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 52 week low of $24.84 and a 52 week high of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is 49.58%.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

