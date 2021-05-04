Scotiabank Raises Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target to C$40.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$38.50 to C$40.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Sunday, March 21st. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform overweight rating and set a C$38.00 price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$37.71.

Power Co. of Canada stock opened at C$36.34 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$33.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.62, a current ratio of 17.90 and a quick ratio of 14.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80. Power Co. of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$18.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.70.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The financial services provider reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$17.95 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.7500003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

