Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the March 31st total of 4,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:SRL traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,091. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.83. Scully Royalty has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

Get Scully Royalty alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Scully Royalty in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

About Scully Royalty

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as a merchant banking company worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore Royalty, Industrial Equity, and Merkanti Holding segments. The Iron Ore Royalty segment includes interest in a Scully iron ore mine. The Industrial Equity segment consists of various projects in resources and services, including hydrocarbon production and processing assets in Canada, as well as a mining sub-lease of the lands upon which the Scully iron ore mine is situated in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Scully Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scully Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.