Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 453.43% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sealed Air updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.400-3.550 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.40-3.55 EPS.

Shares of SEE traded up $4.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.39. 85,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,462. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.77. Sealed Air has a 12-month low of $26.87 and a 12-month high of $50.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SEE shares. S&P Equity Research upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

