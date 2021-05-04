SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 27.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.38%.

Shares of SPNE stock traded down $1.13 on Tuesday, reaching $20.28. 222,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,176. SeaSpine has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $22.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.93 million, a PE ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.26.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on SPNE. BTIG Research raised their price target on SeaSpine from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised SeaSpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised SeaSpine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on SeaSpine from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SeaSpine has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.71.

In related news, Director Renee Gaeta sold 2,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $53,377.60. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.