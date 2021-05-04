Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.55.

SECYF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Secure Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Secure Energy Services from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Secure Energy Services from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

OTCMKTS SECYF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.46. 343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,083. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.26. Secure Energy Services has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $3.57.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

