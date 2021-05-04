SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SEGRO plc is a real estate investment trust. The company is an owner, manager and developer of warehouses and light industrial property. It operates primarily in UK and Europe. SEGRO plc is headquatered in London, United Kingdom. “

Get SEGRO alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SEGXF. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of SEGRO to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of SEGXF stock opened at $13.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.77. SEGRO has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.46.

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

See Also: retirement calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SEGRO (SEGXF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.