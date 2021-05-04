SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) Short Interest Update

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the March 31st total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 558,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

LEDS stock opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.93. SemiLEDs has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.38.

Get SemiLEDs alerts:

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 36.29% and a negative net margin of 17.69%.

In other SemiLEDs news, CFO Hsin-Liang Christopher Lee sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 52.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.