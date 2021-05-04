Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Price Target Raised to $157.00

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $152.00 to $157.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.72% from the stock’s previous close.

SRE has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Mizuho raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.91.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

NYSE SRE opened at $138.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $112.16 and a one year high of $140.30. The company has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.