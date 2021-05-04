Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.77 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

SCI traded up $3.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.71. 2,722,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,349. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.77. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $56.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.21%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SCI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Monday.

In other Service Co. International news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 8,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $389,147.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,924.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

