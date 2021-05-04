Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) General Counsel Sells $175,000.00 in Stock

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) General Counsel Erin Ator Thomson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 95,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,334,065. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Erin Ator Thomson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, Erin Ator Thomson sold 7,000 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $215,390.00.

Shares of NASDAQ STTK opened at $34.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.14. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $60.52.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $2,331,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $7,866,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $79,211,000.

STTK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Shattuck Labs from $36.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shattuck Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Shattuck Labs in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Shattuck Labs in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shattuck Labs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

