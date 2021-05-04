Shiloh Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHLOQ) Short Interest Update

Shiloh Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHLOQ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,800 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the March 31st total of 52,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of SHLOQ opened at $0.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.13. Shiloh Industries has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $2.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Shiloh Industries alerts:

About Shiloh Industries

Shiloh Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures lightweight technologies for the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It produces components primarily for body structure, chassis, and propulsion systems. The company offers solution materials, including aluminum, magnesium, steel, high strength steel alloys, and acoustic laminates; body structure components, such as shock towers, instrument panels/cross car beams, torque boxes, tunnel and seat supports, seat back frames, hinge pillars, liftgates, door inners, roof supports/roof panels, dashpanels, and body sides; and chassis systems components comprising cross members, frame rails, axle carriers, bearing caps, axle covers, PTU covers, axle tubes, rack and pinion housings, steering column housings, knuckles, links, wheel hubs, steering pumps, brake components, wheel blanks, and flanges.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Shiloh Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shiloh Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.