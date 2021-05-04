Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Issues Earnings Results

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of SHLS opened at $31.17 on Tuesday. Shoals Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $28.17 and a 1 year high of $44.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.46.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.92.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.