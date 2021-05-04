Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.50% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shoals Technologies manufactures a diverse portfolio of solar balance of systems products, including combiner/re-combiner boxes, disconnect boxes, custom harnessing solutions, junction boxes, wire, in-line fuses and racking and monitoring solutions. “

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SHLS. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shoals Technologies Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.92.

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $31.17 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.46. Shoals Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $28.17 and a 1 year high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHLS. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at about $870,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at about $276,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at about $515,000.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shoals Technologies Group (SHLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.