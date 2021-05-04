Short Interest in Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) Rises By 21.9%

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 422,500 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the March 31st total of 346,600 shares. Currently, 14.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of AEHL stock opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. Antelope Enterprise has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Antelope Enterprise stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Antelope Enterprise as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Antelope Enterprise

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells ceramic tiles for exterior siding and interior flooring, and design in residential and commercial buildings in the People's Republic of China. It provides porcelain tiles, glazed tiles, glazed porcelain tiles, rustic tiles, and polished glazed tiles.

