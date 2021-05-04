Short Interest in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Declines By 21.8%

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the March 31st total of 2,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 490,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of ASH traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.15. 496,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,867. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.90. Ashland Global has a 12 month low of $55.40 and a 12 month high of $95.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ashland Global will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Ashland Global by 6.6% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Ashland Global by 84.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Ashland Global by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 71,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Ashland Global by 0.3% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 86,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,654,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Ashland Global by 1.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

